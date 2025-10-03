'We can do better for companion animals in NI' says Causeway Coast Dog Rescue manager
Tara Cunningham was speaking after Causeway Coast Dog Rescue hosted a conference on animal welfare at Queen’s University Belfast on October 1.
At the recent conference, speakers from the USA, UK, and Ireland came together to support CCDR’s call for reform, with discussions centred on several key priorities – the implementation of Lucy’s Law, advancing Ruby’s Law, supporting the Links Group in their campaign, and addressing the welfare of greyhounds and other vulnerable companion animals.
Lucy's Law bans the sale of puppies and kittens under six months old by third parties, such as pet shops and dealers, and requires them to be bought directly from the original breeder or a rehoming centre.
Ruby’s Law seeks specific changes to current family law to explicitly protect pets in households where there is domestic abuse.
Manager Tara Cunningham, said: “This is our third conference, and it has come out of necessity, to strengthen the work of animal welfare charities while also creating space for open discussion between stakeholders.
" Unfortunately, there was no support from DAERA Minister, PSNI nor any of the 462 councillors from across the eleven councils to be in attendance.
"However, we remain committed to ongoing engagement and welcome future opportunities to collaborate, to protect companion animals and to share learning on how, collectively, we can do better for companion animals in Northern Ireland.”
For more information, please visit: www.causewaycoastdogrescue.org