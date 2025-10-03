A north coast dog rescue charity conference on animal welfare attracted speakers from the UK and USA – but no political representatives from Northern Ireland, said the organiser.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tara Cunningham was speaking after Causeway Coast Dog Rescue hosted a conference on animal welfare at Queen’s University Belfast on October 1.

At the recent conference, speakers from the USA, UK, and Ireland came together to support CCDR’s call for reform, with discussions centred on several key priorities – the implementation of Lucy’s Law, advancing Ruby’s Law, supporting the Links Group in their campaign, and addressing the welfare of greyhounds and other vulnerable companion animals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucy's Law bans the sale of puppies and kittens under six months old by third parties, such as pet shops and dealers, and requires them to be bought directly from the original breeder or a rehoming centre.

Prior to the conference, CCDR's Tara Cunningham hosted two round table meetings in Stormont to discuss the progression of animal welfare legislation: one in Ruby’s Law supporting those with pets, who are victims and survivors of domestic abuse; and secondly to outline breeding regulations in Lucy's Law NI and how to develop data sourcing on low welfare and illegal breeders in N.Ireland. Also seen here with Archie are Patrick Baga, GREY2KUSA Worldwide; Dr Marc Abraham OBE Lucy’s Law; Christina Warner, Ruby’s Law; Vanessa Waddon, Hope Rescue, Wales; Dr Rowena Packer; Vanessa Barnes APAWG; Dr Andrea Lynch The Links Group; Natalie Harney of Naturewatch UK, and welcoming the team to Parliament Buildings is Cara Hunter MLA.

Ruby’s Law seeks specific changes to current family law to explicitly protect pets in households where there is domestic abuse.

Manager Tara Cunningham, said: “This is our third conference, and it has come out of necessity, to strengthen the work of animal welfare charities while also creating space for open discussion between stakeholders.

" Unfortunately, there was no support from DAERA Minister, PSNI nor any of the 462 councillors from across the eleven councils to be in attendance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"However, we remain committed to ongoing engagement and welcome future opportunities to collaborate, to protect companion animals and to share learning on how, collectively, we can do better for companion animals in Northern Ireland.”

For more information, please visit: www.causewaycoastdogrescue.org