Campaigners delivered their concerns relating to the lack of significant progress on Phase 2 upgrades to the Minister for Infrastructure, and to MLAs on the Infrastructure Committee.

They also approached the Business Committee about formally presenting Monica’s petition to the Assembly.

Phase 2 upgrades aim to provide further safety improvements along the A1 between Hillsborough and Loughbrickland, including provision of new grade-separated junctions, the closing of all gaps in the central reservations, and the provision of continuous central reservation safety barriers.

Pictured on the steps of Stormont, Ciara Sands, Sinead Lunny, Monica Heaney, Cllr Joy Ferguson and Eoin Tennyson MLA.

Between 2002 and 2019 there have been 661 collisions and 41 people killed on the A1.

Councillor Ferguson said: “Even with the return of Ministers, we still have no clarity on whether the needed funding will be allocated.

“The closure of the central reservation and the erection of a safety barrier is just one example of a feature within the Phase 2 plans which would immediately help prevent further collisions.

“We simply cannot afford to see any more death, injury, or all-around tragedy on this stretch of road, especially when the plans for much-needed redevelopment exist, and are just waiting to be picked up.

“I would urge the Minister to allocate the budget needed and respect the needs and wishes of the public and campaigners like Monica Heaney and Sinead Lunny, who have experienced indescribable grief and injury due to the absence of safety measures that have been in planning for years.”

Banbridge resident Sinead Lunny joined the delegation. She sustained multiple injuries in 2008 when a lorry crossed the carriageway on the A1 using the central reservation.

Ms Lunny has said: “We must do all we can to prevent similar happening to anyone else.

"Phase 2 upgrades on the A1 must be prioritised to protect further injury and trauma for all road users.”