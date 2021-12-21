Welcome Christmas present for local community groups

Projects being funded are supporting those in need over the festive season and enabling communities to have a better 2022 through activities to improve mental health, support children with disabilities and help people new to Northern Ireland to integrate.

One of the groups funded is Fusion Theatre, an award winning cross-community youth theatre company based in Lisburn, Working in partnership with The Stroke Association, they are using a £9,800 grant to develop and deliver a youth performance for local nursing homes in the Lisburn and Belfast areas. The project will bring generations together to encourage understanding of the issues affecting them and promote wellbeing.

Helping Hands Autism Support Group in Dundonald has been awarded an £8,935 grant to develop a women’s group for mums whose children have special needs. The project will provide accredited and vocational skills that develop their self-esteem, confidence, personal development and life skills.

The Lisburn North Senior Citizens Wednesday Club is using a £5,600 grant to reopen the group following restrictions. Activities will reduce isolation and loneliness and will include day trips, a welcome back meal and catch up, arts and crafts, and armchair aerobics.

1st Hillsborough Scout Group also received a £10,000 grant to buy a box trailer to help transport equipment for camping trips to allow all sections of the scout group to take part in camp events and meet other scout groups.

Air Ambulance NI has been awarded a £10,000 grant to expand their offices in Lisburn and create a community space.

The new space will be used for presentations on the service, a quiet space for grieving families, corporate networking sessions and board meetings.

Thanks to National Lottery players more than £30 million a week is raised for good causes across the UK like these. The vast majority of grants awarded are for smaller amounts of under £10,000, going to the heart of communities to make a big difference.

Paul Sweeney, The National Lottery Community Fund’s NI Chair, said: “It’s inspiring to see such a diverse range of projects being funded as we continue to rise to the challenges of COVID-19, helping people stay connected and supporting wellbeing. Thanks to the money raised by people who play The National Lottery, these grants will make a big difference to people across Northern Ireland in 2022 and beyond.”