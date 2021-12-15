Well known scout leader Sammy Malcolm passes away

Lurgan man Sammy Malcolm beside the Peacock Fountain in the Botanic Gardens in the city of Christchurch, New Zealand. INLM5110-915con

Sammy Malcolm, known to generations of former Scouts in the town, was a former bank manager.

He held a number of positions within the Scout movement in County Armagh, including Group Scout Leader, County Treasurer and Assistant County Commissioner.

In his working life Sammy was a bank manager with the Belfast Savings Bank, later to become the Trustee Savings Bank (TSB).

His other passions included cricket (he was a long time member of the Victoria Cricket Club) and railways.

He also served as historian and archivist for Shankill Parish Church, a job he took over from another well known scouting figure - Woolsey Gracey.

Sammy passed away on Monday, December 13, peacefully at his home, Sandhill Park, Lurgan.

He was the dearly loved husband of Joan, beloved father of Graeme, Fiona and the late Gavin and dear brother of Louie.

Funeral Service in accordance with current regulations in Malcomsons Funeral Home will take place on Thursday (December 16) at 10.30am followed by interment in Lurgan Cemetery.

The Service may be viewed from ‘Malcomsons Lurgan’ YouTube Channel via their website www.malcomsons.com.

House strictly private.

Family Flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made for Shankill Parish Church Building Fund c/o Malcomsons Funeral Service, 7 Robert Street, Lurgan, BT66 8BE.

Lovingly remembered by his sorrowing wife, son, daughter, daughter-in-law Gill, son-in-law Godfrey, brother and grandchildren Calum and Erin, Holly, Luke, Adam and Amy.

Former Lurgan Mail journalist Ian Malcolm paid a special tribute to his uncle Sammy.

Ian said: “He was an inspirational man with a passion for all sports, which he instilled into me - especially cricket.

“Sammy worked in banking, starting off in the old Belfast Savings Bank, before it became the Trustee Savings Bank. He was manager of several branches during his career, including Kilkeel - he lived in Annalong at that time, a place he loved so much that he gave his house that name when he came back to Lurgan.

“He was like a second father to me when I was a wean. I fondly remember him taking me over to The Hill - some might know it as Lord Lurgan Memorial Park or indeed even Duffy’s Hill - to play football or cricket until it got dark.

“And it was Sammy who took me on my first ‘foreign’ holiday - over to Scotland and the Borders with my brother Lewis. We’d a laugh or two a few months ago when I reminded Sammy that we’d stayed in a camping park in Carlisle called Dandy Dinmont.

“Sammy was a lifelong Scout, holding many senior positions in the Scouting movement in Lurgan. He was also a long-time member of Victoria Cricket Club.

“His other passion was railways and he travelled the length and breadth of Ireland, as well as much farther afield, to see different rolling stock and lines.

“You’ll see from the pics that he was handsome too!