We’re off to see the wonderful ‘Wizard of Oz’ at The Burnavon in Cookstown

Stewartstown Amateur Dramatic Society (SADS) are back after a three-year absence with a new spectacular show ‘The Wizard of Oz’.

Directed by Brian Morgan, ‘The Wizard of Oz’ takes place in The Burnavon, Cookstown, between January 6-28 next including Friday nights, Saturday matinees and Saturday nights.

Tickets can be purchased online or from The Burnavon box office priced at £12 for adults and £10 for children.

SADS would like to thank Trade Moulding, Cookstown, for sponsoring the pantomine and also Wizard of Dogs, Cookstown, for providing the panto with a dog.

The drama group was estabilshed for the advancement and promotion of Arts and culture in the Stewartstown area for the benefit of the local community.

In the past SADS has produced large shows such as ‘The Big House and the Fair’ an outdoor performance which took place at Stuart Hall.

So why not get the New Year off to a fun start by following ‘The Wizard of Oz’ cast down the ‘Yellow Brick Road.’

