'We’re thrilled to be opening in Lurgan': Bathshack.com boss reveals bathroom and tile company's ongoing expansion plan
The new Lurgan showroom at Quarry Business Park, Portadown Road, occupies the former Tilemarket premises, now fully rebranded and fitted out with Bathshack’s wide range of bathroom suites, furniture, and accessories—plus an exciting, updated tile offering.
With some familiar faces from the Tilemarket team still on hand, customers can expect the same friendly service they’ve always known, now backed by Bathshack’s unbeatable value and selection.
Now in its 16th year of business, Bathshack.com has grown from a small family-run operation into a major player in the bathroom and tile industry.
This exciting milestone is part of Bathshack’s ongoing expansion plan, as the company continues to invest in both its physical retail presence and product offerings.
As part of this growth strategy, Bathshack is also making significant investments in its tile division, with a strong focus on enhancing the in-store experience for customers. All showrooms are currently being fitted with new tile displays, showcasing an even wider variety of modern and classic styles.
The Boucher Road showroom has recently in Belfast undergone a tile room transformation, and a flagship tile room is currently in development for the Antrim showroom, which will be the largest and most immersive tile space to date other than their Shore Road Tileshack showroom.
Speaking about the expansion, managing director, Peter Dunlop, said: “We’re thrilled to be opening in Lurgan and to continue building on the success we’ve had over the past 16 years.
"As our customer base grows, we remain focused on offering an exceptional in-store experience — and investing in our tile displays is a big part of that.”
Bathshack.com’s continued commitment to growth and customer satisfaction positions the company as a standout success story in Northern Ireland’s retail sector, with more exciting developments expected in the near future.
