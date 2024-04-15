Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Royal British Legion in Ballymoney will be the venue for a special reunion of the class of 1987 on Friday, May 17 at 7.30pm.

With music by Stephen Watson, a disco and buffet, tickets for the event are priced at £5 and are available from RBL Ballymoney. Anyone interested in attending the reunion is asked to contact either Jayne Stewart or Melanie Christie.