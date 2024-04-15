Were you in the class of 1987 at Ballymoney High School?
If you were in the class of 1987 at Ballymoney High School – then read on!
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Royal British Legion in Ballymoney will be the venue for a special reunion of the class of 1987 on Friday, May 17 at 7.30pm.
With music by Stephen Watson, a disco and buffet, tickets for the event are priced at £5 and are available from RBL Ballymoney. Anyone interested in attending the reunion is asked to contact either Jayne Stewart or Melanie Christie.