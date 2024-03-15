Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jasmine Gardiner from Coleraine will appear at the Adelphi Theatre in London as a guest vocalist with the popular singing group The Shamrock Tenors.

Formed in 2018, The Shamrock Tenors describe themselves as “a bunch of lads from the province of Ulster, incredibly proud to represent both sides of the community. We want to showcase everything that we love about “our wee country” through the music we perform and the stories we tell.”

Both of their debut singles went to Number 1 on the iTunes World Music Charts and they’ve headlined festivals in the USA, performed in over 30 countries and sold out venues such as the Ulster Hall, Belfast & Birmingham Symphony Hall, England.

North coast performer Jasmine Gardiner who will make her West End debut with the Shamrock Tenors in July. Credit Jasmine Gardiner

The five-member group is led by Belfast performer Raymond Walsh, known for his roles in Les Misérables on the West End and UK Tour, as well as Tom Brandon (The Choir of Man), Matthew Campbell (The Choir of Man), Jimmy Johnston, and brothers Jack and Raymond Walsh.

Joining them in July for their London event, Jasmine Gardiner is former student of Dominican College in Portstewart. She studied at the International College of Musical Theatre in London, graduating in 2020: “Not the best year to graduate right in the middle of a pandemic,” said Jasmine, who was a student on a two year intensive course at the College.

"We were lucky enough though to be able to have our agent showcase online and I got an agent from that. Then it was a matter of sending self tapes and auditioning online before things opened up a bit more,” said Jasmine whose first professional job was in the Millennium Forum’s pantomime Cinderella in 2022.

Posting on social media, Jasmine expressed her delight at re-joining the troupe in London, having already performed with them in Belfast’s Grand Opera House. She wrote: “Can’t believe I am lucky enough to type these next words! I am so excited to make my WEST END DEBUT this summer with these boys in what is no doubt to be an unreal show!”