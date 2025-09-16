Wet weather causes delay in essential repair work at playpark
Wet weather over the weekend has resulted in a delay to repairs at a playpark in Limavady.
Causeway Coast and Glens Council has recently informed the public of the temporary closure of Backburn Path playpark for essential repairs.
On September 13, Council posted an update on social media, saying: “Due to wet weather, the essential maintenance to the Backburn Path play park, Limavady has been delayed.
"The play park will remain closed until works are completed. Council apologises for any inconvenience this may cause.”