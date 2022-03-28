What could Council improve on in 2022/23

The local authority has launched a consultation on its Performance Improvement Plan (PIP) for the 2022/2023 period.

During the consultation period, which extends to May 24, residents, businesses and community groups across the Borough are invited to review the draft plan and have their say on Council’s proposed improvement objectives which cover six key areas including gowing the economy and creating jobs and supporting MEA’s citizens’ health and wellbeing by providing quality, inclusive play and recreation facilities and promoting safe and responsible outdoor recreation.

Mayor William McCaughey, is urging residents, businesses and community groups to engage in the consultation and ensure their views are heard: “As a Council, our duty is matched by our strong desire to drive performance and continuous improvement in the service we provide to the people of Mid and East Antrim. To do so, we rely very much on their feedback and, as such, welcome all comments and suggestions received through this consultation process.

“Our improvements focus on the issues that are important to the people of Mid and East Antrim, helping to improve the quality of life for all. For the upcoming year, we will also continue to focus on recovery and adapting to the ‘new normal’, taking proactive measures to minimise any lasting negative implications from the Covid-19 pandemic.””