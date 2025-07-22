They helped to keep 278,000 visitors to The Open moving but now Portrush’s three temporary footbridges are to be removed.

The dismantling and removal of the three foot bridges will be carried out by R&A Championships Ltd.

TrafficWatch NI reported on its website that, from 9am until 5pm on Monday, July 28, traffic controls will be in operation on the A3002, Bushmills Road, Portrush.

A lane closure will be in operation from Crocnamac Road to Sunnyvale Road for bridge removal.