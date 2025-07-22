What goes up, must come down: diversions in place for removal of 'Open bridges'
They helped to keep 278,000 visitors to The Open moving but now Portrush’s three temporary footbridges are to be removed.
The dismantling and removal of the three foot bridges will be carried out by R&A Championships Ltd.
TrafficWatch NI reported on its website that, from 9am until 5pm on Monday, July 28, traffic controls will be in operation on the A3002, Bushmills Road, Portrush.
A lane closure will be in operation from Crocnamac Road to Sunnyvale Road for bridge removal.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.