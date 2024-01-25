Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

At Hodge’s Butchers in the Riverdale area of the town, haggis is made year-round, not just for Burns Night.

"We have a lot of a people from a Scotch background in Larne who would buy it,” said owner, Hugh Hodge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We use oatmeal, barley, onion, salt and pepper, and ‘rough meat’ like stewing beef although some people use sheep’s pluck (heart and liver).

Hugh Hodge of Hodge's Butchers in Larne said the savoury dish haggis is popular with customers year round. Photo: National World

"Traditionally it’s put into the sheep’s stomach, but artificial casing would be used as well for a smaller amount – for a family the sheep’s stomach would be far too big.”

The minced mixture is usually boiled in the casing, and is sold blanched to be cooked fully by the customer. “It’s time consuming to make, so you wouldn’t have a lot of people trying it at home,” Hugh added.

While the traditional accompaniments for haggis are often ‘neeps and tatties’ – turnips or swedes, and potatoes – it can be enjoyed in a variety of other ways.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Among the Thursday afternoon shoppers at Hodge’s Butchers was Larne resident Winifred McKee, who grew up eating haggis. “I buy it regularly; it’s gorgeous. My son loves it as well,” she added. “I would have it with potatoes or even a salad.”