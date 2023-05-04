Cookstown-based Rural Support are back at Balmoral Show this year and what a busy four days they have ahead of them with some fantastic opportunities for anyone visiting their stands.

Across the four days Rural Support will be based at stand B33A near the cattle lawn and at the horticultural pavilion. At the two stands they will be showcasing all things Rural Support and what they can provide from farmers and their farming families across Northern Ireland.

From their farm business support, to social innovation programmes and mental wellbeingservices, they have so much to offer to the agricultural community.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kicking off their show presence this year, Rural Support have teamed up with ABP to offer you the chance to win an agricultural shed or £20,000 cash alternative. Tickets are £10 each and on sale at ABP stand B5 or the Rural Support stand B33A. Tickets will be available at both stands on all four days of the show.

Rural Support Staff team at last years Balmoral Show.

On Wednesday, Rural Support are Launching their 2023 Survey & Supporting NI Farmers in Times of Rapid Change funded by NFU Mutual Charitable Trust.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This survey will help identify the pressures the farming community are currently under in Northern Ireland, from the farmer perspective, and help inform and develop Rural Support services. Hard copies of the survey will be available at their B33A stand with an online option available as well.

The Wednesday continues to be a busy day for the Rural Support team. In the afternoon they will be facilitating the launch of the NI Agri Rural Health Forum. The Forum is being supported by the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society and Ulster Bank as part of the Balmoral Show for their launch event in the Ulster Bank Lounge within the Members’ Enclosure.

The event will focus on the forums call to action for year: ‘Knowing your Numbers’ and getting your blood pressure checked. It will feature a farmer led panel discussion chaired by Martyn Blair, poultry farmer, looking at aspects of occupational health from farmers own perspectives.

Advertisement

Advertisement