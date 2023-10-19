To be an even better town, Ballymena needs lower business rates, more free parking spaces, and a family entertainment venue, Ballymena Times readers say.
A recent announcement on funding for the town sparked a broader discussion on social media about the amenities and features residents would most like to see.
Meanwhile, a look into the Ballymena Times archives revealed some recurring themes that residents would like addressed.
Here are 8 suggestions that Ballymena locals believe would make the town even better – do you have any to add to the list?
1. Lower business rates
Calls for lower non-domestic rates were a common theme, with one resident commenting: "Lower the business rates to fill the units. Then provide free parking to encourage people into the town. What are the initiatives that are being supported? Do they make the town centre appealing to retailers and customers?" Photo: Google maps
2. Reopen the public toilets at Wellington Court
The public toilets at Wellington Court in the town centre were closed earlier this year. Several residents called for them to be reopened, with one local person saying it was the "worst decision ever made". Photo: Google maps
3. Family entertainment venue
A family entertainment venue with facilities such as bowling, soft play, arcades, and a restaurant remains high on the wish list for many residents, particularly since the 2014 closure of the popular Sportsbowl complex on Wakehurst Road. Photo: Google maps
4. Free car parking
Providing free parking would encourage people back into the town centre, many have suggested. One resident said: "It should have been kept at £1 for 5 hours for all the car parks, and to be able to park at least an hour on the street." Photo: Google maps