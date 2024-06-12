What would make Ballymena a better town, part two - according to readers

By Helena McManus
Published 12th Jun 2024, 13:03 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2024, 13:33 BST
Last year, we asked readers what they thought would make Ballymena an even better town.

Among the top suggestions were lower business rates, more free parking spaces, and a family entertainment venue similar to the former Sportsbowl complex.

Since then, residents have responded with some further ideas on how the town could be improved – do you have any more to add to the list?

One suggestion for improving the town was the establishment of an outdoor food court, similar to Belfast's Common Market or Haymarket venues.

1. Outdoor food court

One suggestion for improving the town was the establishment of an outdoor food court, similar to Belfast's Common Market or Haymarket venues. Photo: Silviu on the street from Pixabay

The People's Park is a popular spot, particularly for families with young children, thanks to its extensive play area and green open spaces. However, some suggested the venue could be utilised more often for larger scale or seasonal events, similar to the annual 'Halloweena' celebrations.

2. More events at the People's Park

The People's Park is a popular spot, particularly for families with young children, thanks to its extensive play area and green open spaces. However, some suggested the venue could be utilised more often for larger scale or seasonal events, similar to the annual 'Halloweena' celebrations. Photo: Google

Whilst there is some seating at the Harmony Hub, "good old fashioned summer seats" dotted throughout the town centre are on the wish list for some locals.

3. More seating in the town centre

Whilst there is some seating at the Harmony Hub, "good old fashioned summer seats" dotted throughout the town centre are on the wish list for some locals. Photo: Alicja from Pixabay

Much like the People's Park, the Ecos Park with its network of paths and scenic waterways is a popular spot - but one that some residents feel has untapped potential. Among the suggestions for its further use were an outdoor events/concert venue, a camping site, a 'wildlife walk' for kids along the river, or even an adventure park.

4. Events at the Ecos Park

Much like the People's Park, the Ecos Park with its network of paths and scenic waterways is a popular spot - but one that some residents feel has untapped potential. Among the suggestions for its further use were an outdoor events/concert venue, a camping site, a 'wildlife walk' for kids along the river, or even an adventure park. Photo: Google

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Ballymena