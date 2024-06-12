What would make Ballymena a better town, part two - according to readers

Since then, residents have responded with some further ideas on how the town could be improved – do you have any more to add to the list?
1. Outdoor food court
One suggestion for improving the town was the establishment of an outdoor food court, similar to Belfast's Common Market or Haymarket venues. Photo: Silviu on the street from Pixabay
2. More events at the People's Park
The People's Park is a popular spot, particularly for families with young children, thanks to its extensive play area and green open spaces. However, some suggested the venue could be utilised more often for larger scale or seasonal events, similar to the annual 'Halloweena' celebrations. Photo: Google
3. More seating in the town centre
Whilst there is some seating at the Harmony Hub, "good old fashioned summer seats" dotted throughout the town centre are on the wish list for some locals. Photo: Alicja from Pixabay
4. Events at the Ecos Park
Much like the People's Park, the Ecos Park with its network of paths and scenic waterways is a popular spot - but one that some residents feel has untapped potential. Among the suggestions for its further use were an outdoor events/concert venue, a camping site, a 'wildlife walk' for kids along the river, or even an adventure park. Photo: Google