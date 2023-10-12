To be an even better town, Carrickfergus needs lower business rates, more free parking spaces, and a venue for family entertainment, Carrick Times readers say.
A recent announcement on funding for the town centre sparked a broader discussion among residents on the amenities and features they’d most like to see.
Meanwhile, a look into the Carrick Times archives revealed some recurring themes that residents would like addressed.
Here are 11 suggestions that Carrickfergus locals believe would make the town even better – do you have any to add to the list?
1. Enhanced visitor experience at Carrick Castle
The castle is undoubtedly a popular draw for tourists, but some have suggested that more frequent living history re-enactments, shows, or the return of themed events such as medieval banquets could further enhance the offering for visitors and locals alike. Photo: Helena McManus
2. Lower business rates
Calls for lower business rates were a common theme, with some commenting that town centres needed to do more to appeal to retailers as much as customers. Photo: Google maps
3. Family entertainment complex
A family entertainment complex with facilities such as bowling, soft play, and mini-golf is also on the wish list for many local residents. Photo: Paul Brennan from Pixabay
4. Free car parking
Dwindling numbers of free parking spaces in the town centre is a further talking point for Carrick locals. It follows proposals by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council to introduce charges at Carrick Castle car park (pictured). Photo: Google maps