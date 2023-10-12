Register
BREAKING
Captain Tom: daughter Hannah 'admits family kept money from his books'
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein
UK economy grew by 0.2% in August as service sector provides boost
Man dies after falling 20ft into dough machine at bread factory
Carrickfergus locals have weighed in on what they believe would make the town even better. Photo: Google mapsCarrickfergus locals have weighed in on what they believe would make the town even better. Photo: Google maps
Carrickfergus locals have weighed in on what they believe would make the town even better. Photo: Google maps

What would make Carrickfergus a better town, according to readers

To be an even better town, Carrickfergus needs lower business rates, more free parking spaces, and a venue for family entertainment, Carrick Times readers say.
By Helena McManus
Published 12th Oct 2023, 15:01 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 17:00 BST

A recent announcement on funding for the town centre sparked a broader discussion among residents on the amenities and features they’d most like to see.

Meanwhile, a look into the Carrick Times archives revealed some recurring themes that residents would like addressed.

Here are 11 suggestions that Carrickfergus locals believe would make the town even better – do you have any to add to the list?

The castle is undoubtedly a popular draw for tourists, but some have suggested that more frequent living history re-enactments, shows, or the return of themed events such as medieval banquets could further enhance the offering for visitors and locals alike.

1. Enhanced visitor experience at Carrick Castle

The castle is undoubtedly a popular draw for tourists, but some have suggested that more frequent living history re-enactments, shows, or the return of themed events such as medieval banquets could further enhance the offering for visitors and locals alike. Photo: Helena McManus

Calls for lower business rates were a common theme, with some commenting that town centres needed to do more to appeal to retailers as much as customers.

2. Lower business rates

Calls for lower business rates were a common theme, with some commenting that town centres needed to do more to appeal to retailers as much as customers. Photo: Google maps

A family entertainment complex with facilities such as bowling, soft play, and mini-golf is also on the wish list for many local residents.

3. Family entertainment complex

A family entertainment complex with facilities such as bowling, soft play, and mini-golf is also on the wish list for many local residents. Photo: Paul Brennan from Pixabay

Dwindling numbers of free parking spaces in the town centre is a further talking point for Carrick locals. It follows proposals by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council to introduce charges at Carrick Castle car park (pictured).

4. Free car parking

Dwindling numbers of free parking spaces in the town centre is a further talking point for Carrick locals. It follows proposals by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council to introduce charges at Carrick Castle car park (pictured). Photo: Google maps

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Carrickfergus