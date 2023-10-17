When we asked Coleraine and Ballymoney Times readers what the the two towns need, shopping and nightlife were common themes.
To be better towns, Coleraine and Ballymoney Times readers agreed on one thing – the need for a Primark store! With comments coming in both from Ballymoney and the Bannside, it begs the question – which town should the popular retailer open up in?
More affordable homes, less litter and weeds and less charity and coffee shops were other suggestions put forward by readers. Some of the more specific suggestions included: “For me, Coleraine would be a nicer place on a Saturday if you weren't being harassed and receiving noise pollution from street preachers” and “Encourage more housing in the middle of town, i.e. shops letting out upstairs, empty premises being used for housing, etc” and “Coleraine needs more nightlife like it was in the 70s”.
Here’s some of the top suggestions...
1. River Bann
Making the most of Coleraine's River Bann was another topic which was put forward as a way of improving the town.
One reader told us: "I feel we could make so much more of our open spaces, we have beautiful river walks, forest areas, which could be more inviting with a bit of thought and planning."
Another reader suggested connecting the River's history with that of Mountsandel: "Guided historical walking tours, Mountsandel Forest and Fort in Coleraine is a very important historical site but it isn't promoted or enjoyed the way it should be, even some of the locals probably don't know how important it is in the evolution of settlers in Ireland." Photo: Google Maps
2. Litter/weeds
When it came to improving Ballymoney town centre, LOTS of Times readers immediately suggested tackling litter and weeds in the area.
One reader said: "Shop owners need to tidy the exterior of the shops, remove weeds from gutters and footpaths. We also need a mixture of shops and residential accommodation within town centre." Photo: NI World
3. Retail
Ballymoney Times readers obviously love a bit of retail therapy!
One of the top improvements they suggested for 'The Toon' centred around shopping.
"Ballymoney needs a Primark", "More clothes shops like JD for example" and "Yes Ballymoney would need more shops like clothes shops, shoe shops".
"Ballymoney definitely needs more shops as the town is literally full of unoccupied buildings" Photo: NI World
4. Nightlife
Nightlife and entertainment also figured in many responses from Ballymoney Times readers.
"I think a cinema for the kids and families would be great for the town, and a McDonald's or KFC instead of having to go to Coleraine and not everyone has transport."
"I personally think a cinema would be a great attraction! There are lots of single parents out there and people who can't drive - so to have a cinema on our doorstep would be really good!" Photo: CCG Borough Council