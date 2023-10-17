Register
BREAKING
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
One of the most called for changes to improve Coleraine is the removal of pedestrianisation in the town centre. One reader said: "100% definitely raise the question about the need for the current one way systems. The whole town, for the shopper who brings their car, is user unfriendly. I honestly avoid bringing my car near it so I don't shop there." Another said: "Bring cars back into town centre, permit short stay on street parking and hopefully that will encourage new shops. It works in all our surrounding towns, Limavady, Ballymoney, Magherafelt, even Garvagh!"One of the most called for changes to improve Coleraine is the removal of pedestrianisation in the town centre. One reader said: "100% definitely raise the question about the need for the current one way systems. The whole town, for the shopper who brings their car, is user unfriendly. I honestly avoid bringing my car near it so I don't shop there." Another said: "Bring cars back into town centre, permit short stay on street parking and hopefully that will encourage new shops. It works in all our surrounding towns, Limavady, Ballymoney, Magherafelt, even Garvagh!"
One of the most called for changes to improve Coleraine is the removal of pedestrianisation in the town centre. One reader said: "100% definitely raise the question about the need for the current one way systems. The whole town, for the shopper who brings their car, is user unfriendly. I honestly avoid bringing my car near it so I don't shop there." Another said: "Bring cars back into town centre, permit short stay on street parking and hopefully that will encourage new shops. It works in all our surrounding towns, Limavady, Ballymoney, Magherafelt, even Garvagh!"

What would make Coleraine and Ballymoney better towns - from Primark to preachers and pedestrianisation

When we asked Coleraine and Ballymoney Times readers what the the two towns need, shopping and nightlife were common themes.
By Una Culkin
Published 17th Oct 2023, 11:54 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 12:06 BST

To be better towns, Coleraine and Ballymoney Times readers agreed on one thing – the need for a Primark store! With comments coming in both from Ballymoney and the Bannside, it begs the question – which town should the popular retailer open up in?

More affordable homes, less litter and weeds and less charity and coffee shops were other suggestions put forward by readers. Some of the more specific suggestions included: “For me, Coleraine would be a nicer place on a Saturday if you weren't being harassed and receiving noise pollution from street preachers” and “Encourage more housing in the middle of town, i.e. shops letting out upstairs, empty premises being used for housing, etc” and “Coleraine needs more nightlife like it was in the 70s”.

Here’s some of the top suggestions...

Making the most of Coleraine's River Bann was another topic which was put forward as a way of improving the town. One reader told us: "I feel we could make so much more of our open spaces, we have beautiful river walks, forest areas, which could be more inviting with a bit of thought and planning." Another reader suggested connecting the River's history with that of Mountsandel: "Guided historical walking tours, Mountsandel Forest and Fort in Coleraine is a very important historical site but it isn't promoted or enjoyed the way it should be, even some of the locals probably don't know how important it is in the evolution of settlers in Ireland."

1. River Bann

Making the most of Coleraine's River Bann was another topic which was put forward as a way of improving the town. One reader told us: "I feel we could make so much more of our open spaces, we have beautiful river walks, forest areas, which could be more inviting with a bit of thought and planning." Another reader suggested connecting the River's history with that of Mountsandel: "Guided historical walking tours, Mountsandel Forest and Fort in Coleraine is a very important historical site but it isn't promoted or enjoyed the way it should be, even some of the locals probably don't know how important it is in the evolution of settlers in Ireland." Photo: Google Maps

When it came to improving Ballymoney town centre, LOTS of Times readers immediately suggested tackling litter and weeds in the area. One reader said: "Shop owners need to tidy the exterior of the shops, remove weeds from gutters and footpaths. We also need a mixture of shops and residential accommodation within town centre."

2. Litter/weeds

When it came to improving Ballymoney town centre, LOTS of Times readers immediately suggested tackling litter and weeds in the area. One reader said: "Shop owners need to tidy the exterior of the shops, remove weeds from gutters and footpaths. We also need a mixture of shops and residential accommodation within town centre." Photo: NI World

Ballymoney Times readers obviously love a bit of retail therapy! One of the top improvements they suggested for 'The Toon' centred around shopping. "Ballymoney needs a Primark", "More clothes shops like JD for example" and "Yes Ballymoney would need more shops like clothes shops, shoe shops". "Ballymoney definitely needs more shops as the town is literally full of unoccupied buildings"

3. Retail

Ballymoney Times readers obviously love a bit of retail therapy! One of the top improvements they suggested for 'The Toon' centred around shopping. "Ballymoney needs a Primark", "More clothes shops like JD for example" and "Yes Ballymoney would need more shops like clothes shops, shoe shops". "Ballymoney definitely needs more shops as the town is literally full of unoccupied buildings" Photo: NI World

Nightlife and entertainment also figured in many responses from Ballymoney Times readers. "I think a cinema for the kids and families would be great for the town, and a McDonald's or KFC instead of having to go to Coleraine and not everyone has transport." "I personally think a cinema would be a great attraction! There are lots of single parents out there and people who can't drive - so to have a cinema on our doorstep would be really good!"

4. Nightlife

Nightlife and entertainment also figured in many responses from Ballymoney Times readers. "I think a cinema for the kids and families would be great for the town, and a McDonald's or KFC instead of having to go to Coleraine and not everyone has transport." "I personally think a cinema would be a great attraction! There are lots of single parents out there and people who can't drive - so to have a cinema on our doorstep would be really good!" Photo: CCG Borough Council

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:ColerainePrimark