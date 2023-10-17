1 . River Bann

Making the most of Coleraine's River Bann was another topic which was put forward as a way of improving the town. One reader told us: "I feel we could make so much more of our open spaces, we have beautiful river walks, forest areas, which could be more inviting with a bit of thought and planning." Another reader suggested connecting the River's history with that of Mountsandel: "Guided historical walking tours, Mountsandel Forest and Fort in Coleraine is a very important historical site but it isn't promoted or enjoyed the way it should be, even some of the locals probably don't know how important it is in the evolution of settlers in Ireland." Photo: Google Maps