4 . More dining out and entertainment options

Discussions on how to boost Larne's hospitality offering and night-time economy are ongoing, particularly post-Covid. Earlier this year, an independent report commissioned by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council recommended more leisure services such as restaurants and bars, with incentives such as rent-free periods for uptake of vacant units. Several residents said they would welcome more restaurants in the town, while others want more indoor entertainment venues for children and teens. One said: "We have to leave town to take the kids out." Photo: Bridgesward from Pixabay