To be an even better town, Larne needs lower business rates, more free parking spaces, and to address the problem of vacant shop units, Larne Times readers say.
A recent announcement on funding for the town sparked a broader discussion on social media about the amenities and features residents would most like to see.
Many calls for action focused on the town centre, including the former Dunnes Stores building on Main Street, which has lain empty since 2019.
Some hope to see the retailer return to the town, while others suggested the building could be repurposed.
Business rates and the dwindling numbers of free car parking spaces were also popular talking points for many residents.
Meanwhile, a look into the Larne Times archives revealed some recurring themes that residents would like addressed.
Here are 10 suggestions that Larne locals believe would make the town even better – do you have any to add to the list?
1. Bring back Dunnes or repurpose the building
Dunnes Stores has been sorely missed in the town since leaving its Main Street premises in 2019, with the property having lain vacant since. Large numbers of residents said they would love to see the well-loved brand return, while others have suggested the building could be repurposed into an indoor market, an arcade, or as another retail venture. Photo: Google maps
2. Big name brands in the town centre
While there are concerns over the impact of national retailers on smaller, local businesses, some residents suggested that the presence of established names like Primark, Sports Direct, or M&S could benefit the town centre by boosting overall footfall. Many also called for the return of high street stores that have departed Larne in recent years, such as New Look. One local person said: "They could put a Primark in [the old Dunnes building] and I believe it would do well." Photo: Google maps
3. Dunluce Street
Vacancy and dereliction were further issues highlighted by local people, with Dunluce Street an area that "definitely needs attention", according to one resident. Proposals for a new £3.2m hotel at the end of the street reignited hopes for imminent regeneration of the area, but as of February this year, the plans were scrapped to make way for a residential development. Photo: Google maps
4. More dining out and entertainment options
Discussions on how to boost Larne's hospitality offering and night-time economy are ongoing, particularly post-Covid. Earlier this year, an independent report commissioned by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council recommended more leisure services such as restaurants and bars, with incentives such as rent-free periods for uptake of vacant units. Several residents said they would welcome more restaurants in the town, while others want more indoor entertainment venues for children and teens. One said: "We have to leave town to take the kids out." Photo: Bridgesward from Pixabay