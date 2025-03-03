What's important to you in Causeway Coast and Glens? That's what community reps Ann and Briege want to know
That’s exactly what the Community and Voluntary Sector representatives on the Community Planning Strategic Partnership want to know.
Council’s Community Planning team has highlighted the important role community and voluntary sector leads have within the local Community Planning Strategic Partnership; and is encouraging members of the public to ensure their voices are heard.
Council officers are delighted to have the expertise of Ann McNickle and Briege Conway, who both act as Community and Voluntary Sector representatives on the Community Planning Strategic Partnership.
Their roles play a crucial part in ensuring that community feedback reaches local decision makers in the right way, thus enabling citizen voices to be heard and positive changes made as a result of feedback collated.
Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan said: “It’s really important that we as a Council listen to our residents’ voices and take on board community feedback. I would encourage members of the public to speak to Ann or Briege about local issues that are important to you within our Council area.
“Your feedback will help shape the Community Planning Strategic Partnership, and by listening to your voices, will be able to work with others to help implement changes for the benefit of us all.”
Groups are being encouraged to proactively engage with Ann and Briege, whether it’s to raise concerns, share ideas, or discuss local needs via email - [email protected] & [email protected].
