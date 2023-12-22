When are the bins being emptied over Christmas in the Portadown, Lurgan, Craigavon and Banbridge areas?
Residents in the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council area have been urged to take note of the Christmas and New Year bin collection arrangements and recycling centre opening hours.
Changes have been made to the normal bin collection days as a result of the holidays with the new arrangements as follows:
- Bins due for collection on Monday, December 25 will be collected on Saturday, December 23.
- Bins due for collection on Tuesday, December 26 will be collected on Saturday, December 30.
- Bins due for collection on Monday, January 1 will be collected on Saturday, January 6.
There are also changes to the opening of recycling centres in Newline (Lurgan), Fairgreen (Portadown), Armagh, Keady, Markethill, Tandragee, Banbridge, Dromore, Rathfriland, as follows:
- December 23 – open
- December 25 and 26 – closed
- December 27-30 – open
- January 1 – closed