When the Christmas lights are being switched on in Lurgan, Portadown, Tandragee, Markethill and across the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council area
The festive season officially begins later week in the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon council area with the first of this year’s Christmas lighting-up ceremonies.
Here are the dates of the festive light switch-ons and twilight markets:
Lurgan Town Centre – Friday, November 17 from 6pm – 9pm
Portadown Town Centre – Saturday, November 18 from 6pm – 9pm
Banbridge Town Centre – Friday, November 24 from 6pm – 9pm
Dromore town centre – Saturday, December 2 from 4pm – 7pm
There will also be Christmas switch-ons and festive celebrations in the borough’s rural towns, villages and communities, organised in partnership with local community groups:
- Brownlow – Wednesday, November 22 at 3.45pm
- Richhill – Wednesday, November 29 at Richhill Recreation Grounds from 6:00pm to 8:30pm
- Donaghcloney – Thursday, November 30 from 6pm to 8:30pm
- Keady switch on and festive fun – Thursday, November 23 from 6.30pm to 8:30pm at the Tommy Makem Centre
- Waringstown Christmas Fair and festive fun – Saturday, November 25 from 10am to 2pm, followed by festive movie at 4pm in the Holy Trinity Hall, Waringstown
- Rathfriland switch-on, fair and festive fun - Friday, December 1 from 6.30pm to 8:30pm at Market Square and Chandlier’s House, Rathfriland.
- Tandragee switch-on and festive fun – Friday, December 1 from 6.30pm to 8:30pm at The Courtyard, Tayto Castle (restricted numbers)
- Markethill switch-on and festive fun – Saturday, December 2 from 6.30pm – 8:30pm in the town centre