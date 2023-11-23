When you can park for free in Portadown, Lurgan and Banbridge this Christmas

Free parking is on the way for shoppers using council-owned off-street pay-and-display car parks in Lurgan and Portadown in the run-up to Christmas.

Lord Mayor Alderman Margaret Tinsley announces free parking in council-owned off-street pay-and-display car parks in Armagh City, Banbridge, Lurgan and Portadown on Saturday, December 2, 9, 16 and 23. Picture: ABC Borough Council.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council is encouraging a much-needed upturn in trade for local retailers and hospitality providers with the return of the festive free parking initiative.

As in previous years, parking fees will be waived in council-owned off-street pay-and-display car parks in Lurgan and Portadown along with Armagh City and Banbridge on Saturday, December 2, 9, 16 and 23.

Commenting on the importance of shopping local this Christmas, Lord Mayor Alderman Margaret Tinsley said: “Free off-street parking is a key element of our ‘Christmas Comes Alive in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough’ campaign this year.

"Through this initiative, we hope to increase footfall to our borough and encourage visitors to stay for longer and enjoy more of what our city and town centres have to offer at this festive time of year, whether they’re shopping locally or travelling from elsewhere.

"A bustling Christmas trading period can be a huge boost to local retailers and hospitality providers. It is at this time of year, more than ever, they need your continued custom and loyalty. Shopping local can make a big difference to keeping these businesses going, our town centres thriving and local communities prospering.”

Some 1,569 parking spaces will be free to use in 15 council-owned off-street pay-and-display car parks in the borough’s main urban centres. These include Castle Lane and Waring Street 3 in Lurgan; and Magowan Buildings, Marley Street, Meadow Lane West, West Street and William Street in Portadown.

In addition to placing covers on parking meters in all relevant car parks, signage will be placed at the entrance of car parks to remind shoppers that they can avail of free parking on the specified dates.