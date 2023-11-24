Christmas is almost upon us and the man with the white bushy beard in the red and white suit is busy finalising his diary of places to visit in Causeway Coast and Glens.
Santa has got plenty of plans for the north coast this Christmas – but here are 10 places you and your family can visit him for a magical festive experience early in the festive season.
Take a look through our list and see where you can meet ‘the main man’ this Christmas...
1. Where to meet Santa
Lislagan Primary School PTA are offering you the chance to enjoy Tea with Santa on Saturday, December 9 - with three different time slots available. There will be festive refreshments, make-and-take crafts and much more. Photo: Lislagan PTA
2. Where to see Santa
The local Community Rescue Service is organising a special Christmas Experience as Santa and his festive friends return for a new extravaganza! Located in the Diamond Centre, Coleraine, the venue will be transformed into a winter wonderland, filled with joy and excitement. Indulge in a variety of Christmas-themed activities that will leave the children feeling merry and bright. From Santa's Grotto to the North Pole Toy Mine, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Check out the CRS Facebook page for information and to book tickets. Photo: CRS
3. Where to see Santa
For anyone in the Ballycastle, there's lots of magical, outdoor and farm-style Christmas fun to be had at Trench Farm on the Straid Road. Visit the animals in their peaceful fairy light barn, get creative with Christmas crafts, wander around the magical light trail and visit their letter writing workshop. Finally, make your way to Santa’s Grotto for the main event. Full details on their Facebook page. Photo: Trench Farm
4. Where to see Santa
United Parish of Ballymoney, Finvoy & Rasharkin will hold a Christmas Fair on Saturday, December 2, at 12 noon in the Parish Centre, Queen Street, Ballymoney.
Stalls include craft, cake and tombola. Santa will be there. Photo: Pixabay