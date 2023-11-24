2 . Where to see Santa

The local Community Rescue Service is organising a special Christmas Experience as Santa and his festive friends return for a new extravaganza! Located in the Diamond Centre, Coleraine, the venue will be transformed into a winter wonderland, filled with joy and excitement. Indulge in a variety of Christmas-themed activities that will leave the children feeling merry and bright. From Santa's Grotto to the North Pole Toy Mine, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Check out the CRS Facebook page for information and to book tickets. Photo: CRS