Christmas can be an expensive and stressful time of year for many people.

The cost of living crisis has resulted in many people turning to food banks to feed their families.

With this in mind, Causeway Coast and Glens Council has reminded residents of the Borough that they are not alone and that there are food banks available to help in various locations.

Foodbanks work with frontline care professionals such as health visitors, district nurses, social workers and advice centres, churches and local charities. Anyone struggling will be issued with a voucher that will provide balanced and nutritional meals for three days.

This voucher can be exchanged at your local foodbank where you may receive other emergency essentials like toiletries and hygiene products, nappies and other baby items.

Food banks are operating in the following areas:

Ballycastle Foodbank:

Telephone number 07536986448, Email [email protected].

Address: Unit 6 Causeway Enterprise Centre Leyland Road Ballycastle BT54 6EZ. Outreach access also available through Armoy Community Larder at Tilly Molloy's Centre Armoy and Glens Youth Centre in Cushendall.

Opening hours: Wednesdays 2-3.30pm. Appointments are available outside these times but must be pre-arranged.

Ballymoney Foodbank:

Telephone number 07565840571, Email [email protected].

Address: Unit 10 41 Ballymena Road Ballymoney BT53 7EX.

Opening hours: Tuesday 10am-12:30, Friday 2-4pm.

Causeway Foodbank (Coleraine):

Telephone number 028 70 220 005, email [email protected].

Address: The Hope Centre, 10 Hillmans Way, Coleraine, BT52 2ED.

Opening hours: Tuesday, Wednesday & Friday 11:30am-1pm, Thursday 7-8pm.

Terrace Row Presbyterian Church, Terrace Row, Coleraine BT52 1HF, opening hours Friday 5-6pm.

Coleraine Elim Church, 13 Pates Lane, Coleraine (Coleraine Elim & Hazelbank Presbyterian Church partnership), opening hours Thursday 11am-12 noon.

Portstewart Baptist Church, 172-174 Coleraine Rd, Portstewart BT55 7PL, opening hours Thursday 11am-12 noon

Mobile Open Door (Bushmills, Garvagh, Portrush):

Telephone number 028 70 220 005, email [email protected].

Address: Portrush - Bath Street (parking spaces overlooking the sea) Tuesday 2-3pm.

Garvagh - Bridge Street Car Park (behind D&G Fashions) Wednesday 11am-12 noon.

Bushmills - Dundarave Car Park Thursday 11am-12 noon.

Roe Valley Foodbank (Limavady):

Telephone number 028 7776 5438, email [email protected].

Address: LCDI, 'Old Hospital Site', 24 Benevenagh Dr, Limavady BT49 0AQ.

Opening hours: Monday 11am-012 noon, Wednesday 12:30-1.30pm, Fridays 2-3pm.