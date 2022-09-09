Where to sign books of condolences in Causeway Coast and Glens
The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has announced that a number of books of condolence will be opened following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Cllr Ivor Wallace said: ““Books of Condolence will be opened from 12 noon today (Friday 9th September 2022) in Ballymoney Town Hall, Cloonavin, Coleraine Town Hall, Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre in Limavady and Sheskburn House (Ballycastle).
“They will provide an important opportunity for all of us to convey a personal tribute at this difficult and unsettling time.”