Police are urging road-users travelling to and from the North West 200 circuit to stay safe on the roads.

Chief Superintendent Mark Roberts said: "With the 2025 North West 200 race week set to take place on 3rd -10th May, I am delighted to welcome all of those involved to the North Coast for another great year of motorcycle racing.

"A significant amount of planning goes into the racing event every year and local officers and I have been working very closely with the organisers and partner agencies, to ensure that the races and all associated events are safe and successful.

“Reducing casualties on our roads remains a service priority, and with the recent launch of Operation Lifesaver, we will be focusing our road policing operations specifically on speeding and careless driving, as well as vehicles which fail to comply with the Construction and Use legislation,” he said.

PSNI Chief Superintendent Mark Roberts, NW 200's Mervyn White and a PSNI constable from Roads Policing. CREDIT STEPHEN DAVIDSON

"If you are riding up to join us, please remember it’s not a race to get here and that road conditions at this time of the year can change very quickly. If you are driving, please take time to ‘Think Bike’ - particularly when emerging from junctions and areas where it may be harder to see oncoming traffic. The Chief Superintendent continued: "During the scheduled race days, please follow the directions of the event marshals and do not put yourself, other spectators or participating riders at risk by taking chances, especially by entering the circuit on foot or by vehicle, before it is reopened at the direction of the Clerk of the Course.

“We want everyone to enjoy the event and the socialising that accompanies it in a safe space. Once again, officers will be focusing on preventing Violence Against Women and Girls and anti-social behaviour in general, and will continue to work closely with partners in relation to achieve this.

"The races take place in the heart of an active and vibrant community and as you travel and socialise I would ask that you are respectful of the residents and businesses who welcome you into their community during race week.

“With the race circuit known as the ‘triangle’ comprising Portstewart, Coleraine and Portrush, please be mindful that journey times are expected to be longer than normal, so please take this into consideration when planning your week.

"Finally, I wish everyone taking part the best of luck and look forward to meeting attendees over the course of what promises to be an exciting week of racing."

Mervyn Whyte of the Briggs Equipment North West 200 added: "The Coleraine and District Motor Club wants to offer a huge North Coast welcome to everyone who visits the North Coast area during race week and we hope everyone enjoys a safe and exciting week at the Briggs Equipment North West 200.

“Please take the PSNI’s advice and ride and drive responsibly at all times, taking great care on the roads, which are always busy at this time of year.

“We are very grateful for all the assistance we receive from the PSNI and our race marshals who are there to ensure your safety. Please follow their guidance at all times, and please remain respectful of your fellow racegoers and all those who live and work on the North Coast throughout your visit."