Which famous folk from Causeway Coast and Glens deserve a statue?
The Causeway Coast and Glens area already has a number of much-loved statues dedicated to some of our famous sons….but interestingly, none depicting any famous DAUGHTERS of the area (unless you know something we don’t...).
Bushmills has a statue of war hero Rifleman Robert Quigg VC of the Royal Irish Rifles which was unveiled by the late Queen Elizabeth II in June 2016. Quigg was awarded the Victoria Cross medal for bravery at the Battle of the Somme.
Over in Ballymoney, the sporting heroes from the road racing Dunlop dynasty are honoured in a memorial garden which features statues of the late Joey, Robert and William Dunlop.
We want to know who you, our readers, think also deserve to be commemorated with statues.
Perhaps world class actors or artists, brilliant local people raising money for charitable causes, let us know whose legacies deserve to be immortalised. PM us with your ideas...