White husky type dog taken into custody by PSNI in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon as owner is asked to come forward

A beautiful blue-eyed large white dog has been taken into custody by the PSNI this afternoon.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 19th Sep 2023, 17:41 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 17:42 BST
The husky-type dog was pictured in the back of a police car and the owner is asked to contact Lurgan station.

Police Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon said: “The below dog was located by officers on the Lurgan Road, Portadown near to the Seago Hotel.

"If the dog belongs to you can you attend Lurgan Station with documentation of ownership of the dog or contact police on 101 quoting serial 680 of 19.09.23.”

