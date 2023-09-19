A beautiful blue-eyed large white dog has been taken into custody by the PSNI this afternoon.

The husky-type dog was pictured in the back of a police car and the owner is asked to contact Lurgan station.

Police Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon said: “The below dog was located by officers on the Lurgan Road, Portadown near to the Seago Hotel.