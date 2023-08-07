A team of volunteers will be taking on the Clearer Water Antrim Coast Half Marathon in aid of White Ribbon NI.

The charity was launched in 2021 to challenge the attitudes and beliefs which lead to violence against women and girls in Northern Ireland.

The campaign had its roots in the global White Ribbon movement, formed in 1991 by a group of male students in Canada in response to the brutal massacre of 14 female students.

Its goal is to send out the message that male violence against women, in all its forms, is unacceptable.

The White Ribbon NI team at the Charity Shield in Larne on July 1. Photo by: Bill Guiller

“We believe prevention is key, and a large part of our work is engaging men and boys to work with us and become part of the solution,” said Tahnee McCorry, CEO of White Ribbon NI. “Our offices are based in Larne and a lot of our volunteers, male and female, are local.”

As well as schools, universities, prisons, and the PSNI, the charity works closely with sports teams and organisations to ensure they understand the high level of responsibility to be positive role models.

“The Northern Ireland Football League White Ribbon Charity Shield was held in Larne on July 1 and raised £7.5k,” Tahnee added. “Larne FC made the generous decision not to take any overheads out of the game as usually happens at the ground who hosts, and instead donated the full sum which will make an incredible difference to our charity.

“Larne also have worked closely with us to make their grounds safer for women and girls and challenge the attitudes and beliefs which lead to violence in our communities.”

This year, White Ribbon NI have partnered with the Clearer Water Antrim Coast Half Marathon.

Tahnee is due to speak at the endurance clinic about the barriers women face when running after the tragic murder of Aisling Murphy and the need for everyone to feel safe.

A team of 15 will also be running in the marathon to raise funds for White Ribbon NI.

For more information on the work of White Ribbon NI, visit the charity’s website or follow them on Instagram. To sponsor the half marathon team, visit their GoFundMe page.

The charity is funded by Awards for All – The National Lottery and the Assets Recovery Community Scheme (ARCS) at the Department of Justice.