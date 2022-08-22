Whiteabbey fair returns ‘bigger and better’

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Whiteabbey Village Business Association, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council and Connswater have teamed up to bring entertainment and delicious food betweem Saturday, August 27 and Monday, August 29.

The Village Green will be transformed for family fun days, with activities including puppet shows, buskers, superhero and princess walkabouts and a petting farm.

Other highlights include the Exploris touch tank where guests can get up close and personal with exotic sea creatures from across the globe.

Ald Ross launches this year's Whiteabbey Village Fair.

Fairgoers can also enjoy three full days of song and dance on the main stage.

This year’s headline acts include The Dolly Parton Tribute Show (Saturday).

On Sunday audiences can enjoy ‘The Princess’ stage show, a one-hour mini panto. The show will be followed by a meet and greet, where children and adults can meet their favourite characters in person.

Derek Kernoghan Chair of the Whiteabbey Village Business Association said: “We are delighted to be working with Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council to bring back the Village Fair bigger and better than ever.

“The event will run over three days and there will be attractions and entertainment for all the family.”

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald Stephen Ross added: “Set against the magnificent views of Belfast Lough, The Taste and Sea Whiteabbey Village Fair is a fantastic day out, and the perfect way to sample the great hospitality and unique flavour that this special seaside village has to offer. We are really proud of this year’s line-up and I hope to see you there!”