Whiteabbey Hub ‘overjoyed’ at Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service

Whiteabbey Hub has received the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service - the highest honour a voluntary group can receive in the UK and is equivalent to an MBE.
The hub serves the community with weekly clubs, classes and events throughout the year.
The volunteers worked tirelessly during the pandemic and this award is in recognition of all their efforts
Committee Member Irene McCann said: “I am delighted that our group and all our volunteers have been recognised with this prestigious award. Our centre relies solely on the commitment of our volunteers and we are overjoyed that their efforts are being acknowledged.”
Whiteabbey Hub is one of 244 charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups to receive the prestigious award this year.
The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service recognises outstanding work by volunteer groups to benefit their communities. It was created in 2002 to celebrate the Her Majesty’s golden jubilee.
Recipients are announced each year on June 2, the anniversary of the Queen’s coronation.
Award winners this year include a rural support group for farmers in Shropshire; a community magazine addressing isolation in the Western Isles; a running club engaging all ages in County Tyrone; a film academy and community hub based in South Wales and a food bank in Greater London feeding vulnerable individuals and providing training opportunities.