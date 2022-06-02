Whiteabbey Hub ‘overjoyed’ at Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service

Whiteabbey Hub has received the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service - the highest honour a voluntary group can receive in the UK and is equivalent to an MBE.

The hub serves the community with weekly clubs, classes and events throughout the year.

The volunteers worked tirelessly during the pandemic and this award is in recognition of all their efforts

Whiteabbey Hub committee, from left to right:. Debra Sloan, Doreen Minford, Jean Doyle, Margaret King and Irene McCann.

Committee Member Irene McCann said: “I am delighted that our group and all our volunteers have been recognised with this prestigious award. Our centre relies solely on the commitment of our volunteers and we are overjoyed that their efforts are being acknowledged.”

Whiteabbey Hub is one of 244 charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups to receive the prestigious award this year.

The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service recognises outstanding work by volunteer groups to benefit their communities. It was created in 2002 to celebrate the Her Majesty’s golden jubilee.

Recipients are announced each year on June 2, the anniversary of the Queen’s coronation.