Whiteabbey Primary School enters new chapter in its history with opening of £870,000 extension

By Valerie Martin
Published 26th Sep 2025, 15:26 BST
The official opening of a new extension at Whiteabbey Primary has marked the start of a brand new era for the school.

Pupils and staff at the Old Manse Road school are celebrating the opening of the new facilities marking a significant investment in education for the local community.

Chairperson of the Board of the Education Authority, Mervyn Storey, who officially opened the newly completed extension on Friday, said it was wonderful to see the significant investment at the school come to fruition.

“The extension will provide three fit for purpose classrooms and facilities that enhance the learning environment. It means more space for creative, flexible teaching and better support for the individual needs of pupils,” he said.

At the official opening of the new extension at Whiteabbey Ptimary School are, from left: Principal of Whiteabbey Primary School, Keith Wysner; P6 pupils Harriet Shaw and Jack Turner; Department of Education Permanent Secretary, Ronnie Armour; Chair of the Board of Governors, Mark Chambers; Chair of the Education Authority Board, Mervyn Storey; and Chief Executive of the Education Authority, Richard Pengelly. Picture: Education Authority

"I believe the school community will feel the benefits immediately in improved resources, higher morale and more opportunities for every child to succeed.”

The extension marks the first major building work to be completed since the canteen was built with the formation of school dinners in the 1950s.

Whiteabbey Primary School was founded in 1839 and rebuilt in 1939 for approximately 200 children.

More than 420 children are now on the school roll book.

One of new classrooms at Whiteabbey PS. Picture: Education Authority.

The new extension – worth £870,000 – comprises of three standard classrooms. External works were also required in relation to resurfacing, installation of steps and ramps and installation of handrails.

Education Minister Paul Givan described it as “an important day for Whiteabbey Primary School”.

"Improving the schools’ estate and ensuring children are educated in fit for purpose facilities remains a key priority for me.

The Minister continued: “I wish the staff and school management every success for the future and look forward to visiting the school to see pupils thriving and achieving in this new facility.”

Principal of Whiteabbey Primary School, Keith Wysner, said: “We are delighted that this valuable project has finally been completed as part of minor capital delivery investment by the Education Authority.

“The construction team at JDC have been superb. We hope to see the work continue as the accommodation needs of all our children in Whiteabbey Primary School are met by providing them with learning spaces designed for 21st Century education.”

