Whitehead and Carrickfergus apartments planning permission sought

A planning application has been lodged with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council for a new housing development in Whitehead.

By Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 3:13 pm

The proposal is for the redevelopment of a site in the Windsor area of the seaside town for the construction of 30 apartments.

An application has been submitted for the  demolition of two properties and outbuildings to the rear of Windsor Avenue and Malone Avenue and redevelopment of the site to provide apartments with associated landscaping, car parking and creation of new vehicular access off Malone Avenue.

The partial demolition and conversion of another property at Windsor Avenue into three apartments and provision of bicycle storage has also been proposed.

One of the main entrances to Whithead. Picture: Google

Last August, Mid and East Antrim’s Housing Land Availability Report stated that ”land for development is “very limited” in Whitehead.

Meanwhile, a new apartment development has been proposed in Carrick town centre.

An application for the construction of 12 apartments, two retail units and car parking at Governors Place has also been submitted to Mid and East Antrim Borough Council for consideration.

The property has been on the market for £325,000.

Last November, a planning application was made to the local authority for  apartments and a new restaurant at High Street in the town.

This conversion of office space to a ground floor restaurant/coffee shop with eight apartments on the first and second floors and an additional apartment on the third floor has been proposed. The rear of the building overlooks Belfast Lough.

