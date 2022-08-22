Whitehead and Carrickfergus apartments planning permission sought

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposal is for the redevelopment of a site in the Windsor area of the seaside town for the construction of 30 apartments.

An application has been submitted for the demolition of two properties and outbuildings to the rear of Windsor Avenue and Malone Avenue and redevelopment of the site to provide apartments with associated landscaping, car parking and creation of new vehicular access off Malone Avenue.

The partial demolition and conversion of another property at Windsor Avenue into three apartments and provision of bicycle storage has also been proposed.

One of the main entrances to Whithead. Picture: Google

Last August, Mid and East Antrim’s Housing Land Availability Report stated that ”land for development is “very limited” in Whitehead.

Meanwhile, a new apartment development has been proposed in Carrick town centre.

An application for the construction of 12 apartments, two retail units and car parking at Governors Place has also been submitted to Mid and East Antrim Borough Council for consideration.

The property has been on the market for £325,000.

Last November, a planning application was made to the local authority for apartments and a new restaurant at High Street in the town.