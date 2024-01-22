Whitehead couple receive card from the King on 75th wedding anniversary
A Whitehead couple have received royal greetings as they mark a very special milestone today (Monday).
Elizabeth and Albert Smith, who are celebrating 75 years of marriage, received a card from King Charles.
Married on January 22, 1949, at McQuiston Memorial Presbyterian Church, Belfast, by Rev Dr J B McIlroy, the couple have four sons, Derek, Howard, Michael and Colin; seven grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Having met in east Belfast, Elizabeth and Albert spent many years living across various parts of Northern Ireland, finally settling in Whitehead.