Whitehead kids mark Global Intergenerational Week with 'Postbox of Kindness'

Children from Whitehead and the surrounding area have marked Global Intergenerational Week with a ‘Postbox of Kindness’.

By Helena McManus
Published 26th Apr 2023, 11:18 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 11:19 BST

Now in its fourth year, Global Intergenerational Week (April 24-30) aims to connect people of all ages.

The campaign is being spearheaded locally by Linking Generations Northern Ireland, part of the UK-wide Beth Johnson Foundation.

LGNI has led the way in connecting generations in communities across Northern Ireland since 2009.

The event was attended by children from the Little Einstein's After School club with Melissa and Lee, who helped their artistic efforts.
The event was attended by children from the Little Einstein’s After School club with Melissa and Lee, who helped their artistic efforts.

It is the only organisation solely focusing on the development and promotion of intergenerational approaches to address societal issues.

On April 21, a group of children from Little Einsteins After School Club came together as part of LGNI’s ‘All Ages April’ events.

The Postbox of Kindness project will see them create letters and cards that will then be delivered to residents of Whitehead Nursing Home.

The group were creating letters and cards for a 'Postbox of Kindness'.
The group were creating letters and cards for a 'Postbox of Kindness'.

Meanwhile, a number of NI’s civic buildings were lit up pink to mark the week of activities, including those in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council and Mid Ulster District Council.

