The event was part of Translink’s ‘A Tune for June’ campaign, to raise funds for Northern Ireland’s Air Ambulance.

The choir has been going from strength to strength, winning the overall Choral Championship trophies at both Carrickfergus and Larne Festivals. The recent annual concert in Carrickfergus Town Hall featured the acclaimed violinist Joanne Quigley McParland.

The choir is directed by Diane Creighton, a Carrickfergus native, who has had an impressive career spent influencing and shaping music education in Northern Ireland.

Whitehead Ladies Choir. Photo submitted by Whitehead Ladies Choir

Also, originally from Carrickfergus and now living in Islandmagee, is the choir’s accompanist Karl Bennett, who has a prolific musical background.

Reflecting on the achievements of the past year, Diane commented: “The choir have come a long way since the dark days of Zoom meetings. Covid was very difficult for everyone. Choral singing was particularly impacted with the restrictions. It has been wonderful to move on so positively from that period of isolation and to be able to meet and rehearse regularly under normal conditions.

Higher Standard

"I am very proud of the progress that the choir has made since we have resumed rehearsals. I believe that we are singing to a higher standard than ever and it is nice to see some external validation of our achievements at local festivals.

"It is also an endorsement of our standard that we can attract internationally recognised artists, like Joanne Quigley McParland, to support us. Our last concert in Carrickfergus Town Hall was a very special night to remember for all those present and indeed for the town.”

Whitehead Ladies Choir says it is proud of its inclusiveness. It is diverse in age with members from across east Antrim and from all walks of life. The singers meet weekly in Lourdes Pastoral Centre in Whitehead. The choir performs regularly and is part of the cultural fabric of the area. Its civic contribution this year has also extended to supporting churches with their harvest festivals and helping the wider locale celebrate Christmas, including bringing cheer into nursing homes.