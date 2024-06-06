Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who admitted careless driving in a head-on collision in Whitehead which left his teenage passenger with life-changing injuries is to receive nearly £140,000 in damages, a High Court judge has ruled.

Mr Justice Humphreys made the award to John McAuley in his claim against another young motorist whose “highly dangerous” overtaking manoeuvre played a role in the crash.

The scale of the payout for injuries and losses sustained by Mr McAuley was halved to £137,500 because of his own contributory negligence in driving too fast.

A claim for further damages over the accident ending his dreams of becoming a golf professional was dismissed as too speculative.

The High Court in Belfast. Picture: Google

Mr McAuley, 26, sued Samuel Russell, 28, and a motor insurance company in connection with the collision at a humpback bridge on the Slaughterford Road back in August 2014.

He was behind the wheel of a Renault Clio when a Vauxhall Corsa driven by Mr Russell came towards him on the wrong side of the road.

Aged 17 at the time, Mr McAuley had only passed his driving test two months previously.

He swerved out of his own lane to avoid a collision but crashed into a Hyundai Santa Fe travelling in the opposite direction.

A teenage girl who was a passenger in his Clio suffered serious, life-changing injuries in the accident.

She sustained brain trauma after being flung from the back seat and striking the dashboard head-first, a previous court heard.

Mr McAuley, with a previous address at Dunkeld Gardens in Belfast, later pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily injury by careless driving.

Mr Russell, from Broadlands in Carrickfergus, admitted careless driving and using a motor vehicle without insurance over his actions before the crash.

The court heard that the Vauxhall Corsa he had been driving left the scene following the collision.

In the claim for damages, Mr McAuley testified that he approached the bend before the bridge at around 30mph, was aware of warning signs and saw the word ‘slow’ marked on the road.

He stated that the aftermath of the accident was a blur, and described falling in and out of consciousness as people came to help.

Under cross-examination he disputed losing control of his car but accepted he had been unable to bring it to a halt.

Mr Russell denied liability but took no active part in the civil proceedings.

A witness told the court the Clio came over the brow of the hill and launched into the air, bouncing once on the ground before striking the front of the Santa Fe.

In a newly-published judgment, Mr Justice Humphreys found that Mr McAuley lost control of a car he should have been able to stop prior to the collision if he had been travelling at a speed appropriate for the road’s conditions and layout.

As he rounded the corner at the bridge he was faced with the Vauxhall Corsa in his lane, being driven by Mr Russell and overtaking another vehicle.

“This manoeuvre was carried out by the first defendant despite the presence of warning signs on the road and the chevrons around the junction… and it was highly dangerous,” the judge held.

“I am satisfied that (Mr Russell) in carrying out the overtaking manoeuvre caused the plaintiff to swerve to his right and thereby collide with the (Santa Fe) and thereby sustain injuries.

“The plaintiff’s case against the first defendant succeeds.”

However, he also determined that Mr McAuley must bear significant responsibility for the collision.

“The plaintiff, as an inexperienced driver, approached the blind corner of a humpback bridge at an excessive speed, and was unable to stop within his field of vision,” Mr Justice Humphreys pointed out.

“I find that it is just and equitable to reduce the plaintiff’s damages by 50% in respect of this contributory negligence.”

Mr McAuley suffered a series of injuries, including facial, arm and leg fractures for which he underwent emergency surgery.

He has been left with scarring, a prolonged adjustment disorder, persistent pain in his thigh and knee, and a reduced ability to play golf.

The court heard he had a low handicap at the time of the accident and had aspirations to qualify for a professional teaching role in the sport.

Despite initially returning to play golf after the crash, he stated that it became difficult to complete 18 holes due to his leg injury.

Rejecting that part of his case, the judge identified “many imponderables” about his ambitions.

“The claim in respect of loss of a chance of employment as a golf professional is simply too speculative to provide a coherent basis for a damages award,” he said.

Based on Mr McAuley’s injuries and their impact on him in the wider labour market, the judge assessed the total level of damages to be £275,000.