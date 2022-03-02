Whitehead pedestrian level crossing upgrade work to be carried out during March

To facilitate this essential work, the public transport operator says there will be a closure on the Larne line on Sunday, March 13, between Carrickfergus and Larne Harbour.

A normal timetable will operate between Belfast and Carrickfergus. Bus substitution services will be in operation between Carrickfergus and Larne Harbour with some timetable adjustments in place. Full details will be available on Translink’s website and journey planner www.translink.co.uk

A nine-day closure of the existing level crossing will be in place from Saturday, March 12 to Monday, March 21. Pedestrians will be directed to use the crossing adjacent to the station (near Beach Road) or take the short walk via Kings Road to cross the rail lines.

Passengers are being advised of level crossing work at Whitehead.

John Glass, Translink director of infrastructure and projects, said: “Translink is committed to delivering high quality sustainable public transport that is vital for the economic, social, and environmental wellbeing of Northern Ireland.

“The safety of everyone using our facilities is a key priority for Translink. This project involves the improvement of the pedestrian level crossing between Chester Avenue and Victoria Avenue and access ramp situated at the north end of Whitehead Station.

“We will be upgrading the level crossing with a new barrier system, increased accessibility and installing CCTV to enhance safety measures.

“We have carefully considered the best timing to deliver this important project in order to minimise the overall impact for passengers and local residents. We have also special arrangements in place for anyone with accessibility needs.

“I want to thank passengers for their support and patience as we progress these essential upgrades”.