Whitehead Summer Festival 2002: ‘Water Fest’ with raft, kayak and swimming races

County Antrim Yacht Club will host the Raft Race,a mainstay of the programme down the years, this Saturday (July 30) followed by the Food and Folk Fest seven days later at the Recreation Grounds.

And while previously there have been one-off activities as Covid-related restrictions eased, the organisers are pleased to welcome back festival-goers for events which got underway last Friday (July 22)

Valerie Reynolds, chair of Whitehead Community Association, stated: “I am delighted to be able to offer this Summer Festival programme of events as we continue to carefully expand our community engagement. There is something for everyone in the community whether you want to develop your creativity, improve your local knowledge, increase your fitness or entertain all ages.

Whitehead Raft Race returns this Saturday (July 30) at County Antrim Yacht Club (archive image).

“The two-week listing includes long-standing favourites and some new events - take a close look to find occasions that suit you and your family.”

Backed by Mid and East Antrim Council with Translink as the main sponsor, Whitehead Summer Festival 2022 will be supporting Autism NI, which promotes positive collaboration between parents, professionals and autistic individuals and addresses the need for appropriate services.

‘Water Fest’, featuring swim, raft and kayak racing, begins at 1.00pm (registration 12.30pm - 12.50pm) at the yacht club.

Valerie added: “We at Whitehead Community Association would like to thank the many businesses and residents of the town who help make the festival a great community-wide event for this and we hope many more years to come.”