Guerrilla Gardening and Granny Square Gathering are just some of the eye-catchingly themed events on offer at Whitehead Summer Festival 2024.

Bookended by the showpiece Waterfest (July 27) and Food and Folk Fest (August 10), is a series of events organised by Whitehead Community Association for residents and visitors to enjoy over two weeks (July 27 – August 11).

Not surprisingly, there’s emphasis on the seaside associations with everything from a talk on the history of the outdoor swimming pool at the Rangers Club (Wednesday, July 31, 7.30pm) to Whitehead Coastal Rowers Regatta (Saturday, August 3, 10.30am – 2 .00pm) to be lapped up.

There’s another opportunity to enjoy a film in Whitehead’s old cinema with the screening of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl’ at the Community Centre on, Tuesday, July 30, 7.00pm.

Enjoying the sea-based activities from Whitehead promenade (stock image). Photo: National World

Festival favourites include the Summer Show on Saturday, July 27, 10am – 2pm, with floral art, horticulture, home industries and children’s categories, in the Main Hall of the Community Centre; Fishing Competition, at the promenade, 6.30pm and The Mollie Coppock Festival Quiz on Wednesday, August, 7, from 7.30pm, at the Whitecliff Inn.

For the sporty, tennis, pool, golf and sailing are among the options. There are other challenges to take up too, whether it’s putting photographic, art or Lego-building skills to the test. For those who fancy trying something new, there are e-bike, lawn bowls and dancing taster sessions during the festival.

The input from the community is immense and there’s emphasis on the local, for example, at the Crafters’ Market, in the Community Centre, on Saturday, August 3, 11am to 4pm.

Whitehead’s assets are showcased throughout the fortnight with the Whiteharbour, Diamond Jubilee Wood, Blackhead Path and Railway Preservation Society of Ireland Museum all featuring.

To learn more about Guerilla Gardening, Granny Square Gathering and the full programme of events, go to https://whitehead-ni.com/summer-festival-brochure-2024/

As always, there’s a charity boost too as the organisers explain: “The 2024 Festival will be supporting Hope House Ireland, an invaluable resource which provides free accommodation to cancer patients and their carers at any time during or completion of their treatment, for a short time of quiet rest and recuperation”.

Meanwhile, the proceeds from Waterfest – paddle boards, kayak races, swimming and barbecue - at Co Antrim Yacht Club on Saturday, July 27, from 1pm, will be in aid of the RNLI.

The organisers extended thanks to sponsors and supporters.