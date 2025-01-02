Colonel Edward Saunderson has a statue in the centre of Portadown. Dame Mary Peters, a former pupil and head girl of Portadown College, has a statue in Hillsborough and an athletics track named after her.

One famous native is Gloria Hunniford, who was born and raised in the town, and is a prime candidate for a statue. She has been a familiar face on the TV screens for decades.

Another famous woman is Isobel Addey Tate, born in 1875, who was a medical doctor and served overseas. She was the only woman to be included in the Queen's University Belfast Roll of Honour and War memorial for her services in World War I.

Sam McGredy, the famous rose breeder, may also be a candidate for a town memorial.

Another favourite is Ronnie McFaul who managed Portadown FC for 29 years.

Who is your candidate for a potential statue in Portadown town centre?

