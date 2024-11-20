1 . DAME ANNE LOUISE MCILROY

As far as we know there are no statues in Causeway Coast and Glens dedicated to women and one reader suggested this highly respected and ground-breaking medical practitioner - Dame Anne Louise McIlroy. A professor of obstetrics and gynaecology, she was born at Lavin House, Loughguile, in 1877, the eldest of four daughters of James McIlroy, doctor and JP, and Anna McIlroy (née Hamilton). She was educated in Ballymena and was the first woman to graduate in medicine from Glasgow University, MB, Ch.B. (1898), MD (1900) with commendation, D.Sc. (1910) and LM (Dubl.) (1901). Dame Anne Louise went on to become surgeon in charge (médécin chef) of a mobile hospital in France during WW1. Later, she gained the distinction of becoming the first female medical professor in England, and the first professor of obstetrics and gynaecology at London University (1921–34). The list of her achievements is lengthy to say the least - what a remarkable daughter of the Causeway Coast and Glens area! Photo: UNIVERSITY OF GLASGOW