Who should have a statue in Causeway Coast and Glens? Here's what you said...
Published 20th Nov 2024, 16:55 GMT
Public statues are a time-honoured way of marking the legacy of local heroes.
The Causeway Coast and Glens area already has a number of much-loved statues dedicated to some of our famous sons….but interestingly, none depicting any famous DAUGHTERS of the area (unless you know something we don’t...).
Bushmills has a statue of war hero Rifleman Robert Quigg VC of the Royal Irish Rifles which was unveiled by the late Queen Elizabeth II in June 2016. Quigg was awarded the Victoria Cross medal for bravery at the Battle of the Somme.
Over in Ballymoney, the sporting heroes from the road racing Dunlop dynasty are honoured in a memorial garden which features statues of the late Joey, Robert and William Dunlop.
We wanted to know who you, our readers, thought also deserved to be commemorated with statues. Here’s what you told us...
1. DAME ANNE LOUISE MCILROY
As far as we know there are no statues in Causeway Coast and Glens dedicated to women and one reader suggested this highly respected and ground-breaking medical practitioner - Dame Anne Louise McIlroy. A professor of obstetrics and gynaecology, she was born at Lavin House, Loughguile, in 1877, the eldest of four daughters of James McIlroy, doctor and JP, and Anna McIlroy (née Hamilton). She was educated in Ballymena and was the first woman to graduate in medicine from Glasgow University, MB, Ch.B. (1898), MD (1900) with commendation, D.Sc. (1910) and LM (Dubl.) (1901). Dame Anne Louise went on to become surgeon in charge (médécin chef) of a mobile hospital in France during WW1. Later, she gained the distinction of becoming the first female medical professor in England, and the first professor of obstetrics and gynaecology at London University (1921–34). The list of her achievements is lengthy to say the least - what a remarkable daughter of the Causeway Coast and Glens area! Photo: UNIVERSITY OF GLASGOW
2. HANNAH SCOTT
She is only the second woman from Northern Ireland to win gold at the Olympics, following Lady Mary Peters’ gold medal win in the Munich Olympics in 1972 - Coleraine's Golden Girl Hannah Scott. Hannah won the women's quadruple sculls in a photo finish at the 2024 Paris Olympics, racing alongside fellow Team GB crew members Georgina Brayshaw, Lola Anderson, and Lauren Henry. One reader said: "My vote goes to Hannah Scott, a golden statue for our Olympic hero. She’s achieved the gold in the most prestigious sporting competition and she started her rowing journey here at Bann Rowing Club." Photo: NI WORLD
3. KENNEDY KANE MCARTHUR
One reader has a suggestion for a statue in the Dervock village - one dedicated to Olympic gold medallist KK McArthur. On Sunday, 14 July 1912, the name of Kennedy Kane McArthur was added to Olympic history when he triumphed in South African colours at Stockholm, Sweden. However, nowhere was McArthur’s marathon victory celebrated with more pride than in his birthplace, the village of Dervock. Kennedy Kane McArthur was born in Dervock on 10 February 1881. It wasn’t until after he emigrated to Johannesburg, South Africa that he began to pursue a career in athletics. He died in South Africa aged 79. Photo: CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS MUSEUM SERVICES
4. MICHAEL DUNLOP
He's the Isle of Man TT ‘GOAT’ (greatest of all time) – Michael Dunlop. Dunlop won four races at this year’s TT to set a record of 29 victories, surpassing the previous benchmark of 26 held by his uncle Joey since 2000. One reader wrote: "Michael Dunlop deserves a statue - NOW!" Photo: NI WORLD
