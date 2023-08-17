Why not step into the autumn by joining in the activities of Sperrin u3a
The Mid Ulster based charity supports retired and semi-retired people in the local community.
The membership is currently approaching 50, but the group is keen to increase the number of members.
A spokesperson said: "The more members we have the more activities we will be able to provide and, hopefully, support more people in the local community."
u3a (university of the third age) has monthly meetings with special guest speakers, a book club, Bridge Club, Tai Chi, Genealogy, walking group, and has regular outings to theatres, concerts, exhibitions, tours and places of interest.
The next meeting will take place in Meadowbank Centre, Magherafelt, on September 12 at 2pm.