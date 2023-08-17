Why not step into the autumn by joining in the activities of Sperrin u3a

If you are retired or semi-retired Sperrin u3a group may have something to interest you as the long autumn evenings approach.

The Mid Ulster based charity supports retired and semi-retired people in the local community.

The membership is currently approaching 50, but the group is keen to increase the number of members.

Advertisement

Advertisement

You can find out more information about joining and taking part by visiting Sperrin u3a website: http://You can find out more information about joining and taking part by visiting Sperrin u3a website:

Members of u3a walking in Portglenone Forest. The group for retired and semi-retired people has a lot of activities going on all year round. Credit: Sperrin u3a

A spokesperson said: "The more members we have the more activities we will be able to provide and, hopefully, support more people in the local community."

u3a (university of the third age) has monthly meetings with special guest speakers, a book club, Bridge Club, Tai Chi, Genealogy, walking group, and has regular outings to theatres, concerts, exhibitions, tours and places of interest.