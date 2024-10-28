Why we are writing a love letter to Northern Ireland - and how you can get involved

Today we are launching #LoveYour – a special campaign to celebrate the fantastic local businesses, people, places and the quirks which make Northern Ireland such an amazing place.

The campaign, launched to coincide with the annual Journalism Matters week and in the run-up to the festive season, will be a love letter to Northern Ireland as we focus on everything from amazing pubs and top notch chippies, to the most beautiful walks and favourite family attractions.

Our reporters are often out and about experiencing what makes Northern Ireland so special but, we also need you to share your top local tips. If you #LoveYour Northern Ireland, we want to know what stands out for you and why.

We’ll be highlighting the best of Northern Ireland and this is your chance to speak up about what makes this lovely part of the world so special to you too.

Northern Ireland World editor Valerie Martin said: “We’re running this campaign so that day-by-day we’ll be writing a love letter to Northern Ireland made up not just of our reporters’ experiences but those of our readers as well.

"We’re encouraging people to get involved in this uplifting campaign. There’s so much to be proud of in Northern Ireland so let’s shout about it!

"Whether it’s enjoying a fantastic lunch at one of Northern Ireland’s great pubs, taking a stroll across a majestic beach on the north coast or visiting a hair salon or spa that makes you feel so welcome, we want to hear about it.”

You can share what makes Northern Ireland so special to you by emailing [email protected] – please put Love Your in the subject line of your email.

You can also submit your own article about something that makes Northern Ireland to you in your own words or via video - by submitting to https://www.yourworld.net/submit.