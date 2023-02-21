Wider range of people in Tyrone calling on Co-Ownership amid cost of living crisis

The cost-of-living crisis and the increase in interest rates is making it even harder to your own home.

Co-Ownership, Northern Ireland’s shared ownership provider, is experiencing a broader range of potential homeowners in Tyrone reaching out for support, many of whom would have been able to buy a home without Co Ownership’s help before the recent increase in interest rates.

Mark Graham, Chief Executive of Co-Ownership, said: “We are acutely aware that potential homebuyers are feeling the pressure of the cost-of-living crisis. As a result, an increasing range of aspiring homeowners are considering Co-Ownership.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Fortunately, we are well-positioned to support those who need our help. For instance, with support from the Department for Communities our Property Value Limit has recently been increased to £190,000 to accommodate last year’s property price rises.

Co-Ownership has increased its property value limit to £190,000 to reflect last year’s property price rises. Pictured, is Mark Graham, Chief Executive of Co-Ownership.

“Our role remains the same - to support those who want to become homeowners to achieve their goal. We continue to be integral to the delivery of affordable housing in Northern Ireland. Since 1978 we have helped over 30,000 people, who without our help would not have been able to own their own homes. Our product is geared to help as many people as we can throughout the province – if someone is eligible, we will support them. Last year alone we helped buy over 1,100 homes.”

As a not-for-profit, Co-Ownership is committed to serving its customers and potential customers. In 2021 it achieved the ServiceMark Accreditation from the Institute of Customer Service, and it has also been shortlisted for two awards at the upcoming UK Customer Satisfaction Awards.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Glynis Hobson, Director of Customer Services at Co-Ownership said: “Our team are committed to helping people become homeowners. We can see the impact that becoming a homeowner has on individuals and families every day. Customers tell us about the problems of being trapped in rented accommodation with spiralling costs and no long term security. We can see the difference home ownership can make and we work with customers to understand their circumstances and help them. Customers can talk to us online, on the phone, via Zoom or in person it’s up to them but we are here to help.”