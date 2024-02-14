Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sidney McIldoon, a former prison officer, died at the scene of the crash on the Cornascriebe Road between Tandragee and Hamiltonsbawn. He would have been 85 tomorrow (Thursday)

Mr McIdoon’s wife is said to have been very seriously injured in the crash and remains in a ‘critical’ condition in hospital. Three fire appliances were tasked to the scene and firefighters using special equipment helped rescue Mrs McIldoon from the vehicle. The NI Air Ambulance also attended the scene.

Sidney McIldoon from Portadown, Co Armagh, who died tragically in a car crash on the Cornascriebe Road between Tandragee and Hamiltonsbawn.

Mr McIldoon was a prominent figure in the Orange Order in the Tandragee area as well as in Co Armagh and in Belfast. From Portadown, Mr McIldoon served as Grand Lecturer of the Grand Orange Lodge for 16 years, before stepping down from the role in 2016. He was the recipient of a special lifetime achievement award by the loyal order in 2019.

A PSNI spokesperson said today: “He died following a collision between his vehicle and a tractor on Tuesday afternoon, 13th February on the Cornascriebe Road, between Tandragee and Hamiltonsbawn.

Sidney McIldoon, recipient of the Grand Master's lifetime achievement award.

"A female passenger, also aged in her 80s, remains in hospital in a critical condition. The Cornascriebe Road was closed for a time to allow for police to carry out enquiries and has since reopened to traffic.

"Anyone who was travelling in the area and has dash-cam footage is asked to contact the Police Service’s Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 909 of 13/02/24.”

In a statement on Tuesday evening, Sergeant Green, from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Police received a report shortly after 2.30pm of a collision involving a car and a tractor. Officers attended the scene, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“The driver of the car sadly passed away at the scene as a result of his injuries. A female passenger has been taken to hospital for medical treatment for her injuries.

“The Cornascriebe Road remains closed at this time, as police continue to carry out enquiries, and motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route for their journeys.

“Our investigation is continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area and has dash-cam footage, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 909 of 13/02/24.”

A spokesperson for the NI Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the scene of the crash on the Cornascriebe Road at 2.33pm yesterday. Two fire appliances from Portadown Fire Station and one appliance from Lurgan Fire Station attended.

The spokesperson said: “Firefighters were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a tractor. Firefighters used specialist road traffic collision equipment to rescue one casualty from the vehicle. Unfortunately, a man in his 80s died at the scene. Firefighters left the scene at 3.20pm.”

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it received a 999 call at 14:29 following reports of an incident in the Cornascriebe Road Area, Portadown. It despatched two Emergency Crews, a two Rapid Response Paramedics and the Charity Air Ambulance with HEMS on board were also tasked to the incident.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken by ambulance to Royal Victoria Hospital,” said the spokesperson.

Independent Cllr Paul Berry, who sits on Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council, said: “It was with deep sadness when I learned of the sad and tragic death of a good friend Sidney McIldoon following a road traffic accident. The area is in deep mourning. This has been a desperate shock to the local community at Ahorey, Tandragee but also across Northern Ireland as Sidney was so well known through the Loyal Orders and especially as a lecturer at Tandragee Orange District, County Armagh Orange and a Grand lodge Lecturer over the years. He travelled the length and breadth of Northern Ireland and further on his Orange duties and was highly respected by everyone.

"He was a solid Unionist and committed Orangeman and one who had sound principles and values and was always an encouraging man to all he came into contact with over the years.

"Our prayers extend to his wife Irene as she is in hospital and also to their son and daughter at this tragic time. The community are holding them all up in their prayers. We have lost a really good friend in Sidney and one who will be missed sorely and the family had lost a loving husband and father.”