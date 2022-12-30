Family and friends attended Requiem Mass for the 26-year-old Cookstown man in nearby St Malachy's Church, Drummullan.
His wife Shannon was injured in the two-vehicle crash near Cookstown, along with her four children, and was unable to attend the service but was said to be watching on the church webcam.
Advertisement
A letter she wrote to her husband after his death was read to mourners during the service.
Advertisement
“To my dear husband, you were my everything, my best friend, my soulmate,” she wrote.
“You had the best brown eyes, gentle hands and the kindest heart.
Advertisement
“You were the best dad, always cracking jokes, the biggest entertainer, you were the tickle master, so young at heart.
“You were also the most competitive – you never let us win on the Xbox or Mario Kart.
“I will love you always and I will be looking up at you when I need help and guidance.”
Advertisement
Mourners formed a guard of honour as his coffin was being carried from the church to the adjoining graveyard where he was laid to rest.
Mr Rogers, who was driving the vehicle, died along with his mother-in-law Mary Duffy (52) whose funeral will take place in Dungannon on Saturday.
Advertisement
The other victim of the tragedy, named locally as Jennifer Acheson (80), from Cookstown, who was driving the other vehicle, will also be buried tomorrow.