The wife of Boxing Day crash victim Patrick Rogers has paid a moving tribute to her husband describing him as her best friend and soulmate.

Family and friends attended Requiem Mass for the 26-year-old Cookstown man in nearby St Malachy's Church, Drummullan.

His wife Shannon was injured in the two-vehicle crash near Cookstown, along with her four children, and was unable to attend the service but was said to be watching on the church webcam.

A letter she wrote to her husband after his death was read to mourners during the service.

Family and friends of Patrick Rogers during his funeral at St Joseph and St Malachy’s Drummullan on Friday. Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

“To my dear husband, you were my everything, my best friend, my soulmate,” she wrote.

“You had the best brown eyes, gentle hands and the kindest heart.

“You were the best dad, always cracking jokes, the biggest entertainer, you were the tickle master, so young at heart.

“You were also the most competitive – you never let us win on the Xbox or Mario Kart.

“I will love you always and I will be looking up at you when I need help and guidance.”

Mourners formed a guard of honour as his coffin was being carried from the church to the adjoining graveyard where he was laid to rest.

Mr Rogers, who was driving the vehicle, died along with his mother-in-law Mary Duffy (52) whose funeral will take place in Dungannon on Saturday.

