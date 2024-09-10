Will to Give, a collection of Northern Ireland’s best-loved charities is calling on their supporters to continue the kindness they have shown throughout their lifetime with a gift in their Will.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gifts left in Wills are often the biggest source of income for local charities and make a huge difference to the services that can be provided – but most people don’t realise that it’s even an option.

Many charities report that when asked, most supporters don’t think that leaving a gift in their Will (or a Legacy), is something that is open to them, with many thinking that it is only something wealthy people can do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brian Gryzmek, chairperson of Will to Give said: “All charities in Northern Ireland rely on the kindness and generosity of the public to raise money to enable them to carry out the vital work they provide. People in Northern Ireland are very generous; indeed stats show that donors in Northern Ireland are often among the most generous in the UK.

Members of Will to Give from charities including Action Mental Health, Age NI and Christian Aid join with Communities Minister Gordon Lyons MLA and Melissa Ruddock from Cleaver Fulton Rankin to launch 'Will to Give Week 2024' at Stormont. Photo: Will to Give

“However, we also have the lowest rate of people writing a Will and therefore leaving a gift in their Will. This is concerning for charities given it is the biggest form of income for many. We know from feedback that many charity supporters feel that this way of giving is only relevant to people with large estates; however, this is simply not true. All gifts in Wills make a tremendous difference, regardless of their value.

"If we could encourage more people in Northern Ireland to write their Will and leave a charitable gift in their Will, it would make a huge difference to those much-loved local charities, many of which are struggling to survive. An increase in Legacy giving would really help transform the future services and work that can be provided for the good of the whole community for generations to come.”

Supporting the vital campaign was Communities Minister Gordon Lyons MLA, who said: “Our charities are doing essential work both locally and internationally in many different areas such as health, education, animal welfare and conservation. I am not surprised to hear how generous we are towards our charities, and I would encourage everyone to consider extending that generosity and kindness by leaving a charitable gift in their Will. It will make a real difference to the causes that matter to you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Legacy giving represents a significant source of income for charities in Northern Ireland; for example, nearly two out of three guide dogs are funded in this special way, whilst locally, gifts in Wills fund more than a third of Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke’s work.

Michael Graham, partner of Cleaver Fulton Rankin law firm said: “Recent statistics have shown that Northern Ireland has the highest percentage of people without a Will (68 percent). But, in today’s society, as we all live longer, often with complex illnesses and with less ‘traditional family’ circumstances, it is more important than ever to think about the future and what you want to happen when you die.

"An up-to-date Will gives you the peace of mind knowing that your last wishes will be respected. It also means you can look after your loved ones, friends or charities close to your heart.”