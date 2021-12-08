Will you take the Green Dog Walkers pledge?

As the dark nights continue, anyone who owns a dog should continue to ensure their pet ‘leave only paw prints’ and clean up after their animal in order to keep our streets clean and protect everyone in our community.

Whilst Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s enforcement officers are continuing their regular patrols, they’ve teamed up with Waste Investigations Support & Enforcement (WISE) to help tackle littering and dog fouling across the borough.

Working in partnership with council staff, the WISE officers issue fixed penalty notices (FPN) to anyone failing to pick up after their dog or dropping litter in the street. Since the project was rolled out in April 2021, 68 FPN’s have been handed out for dog fouling in Mid and East Antrim.

In a message to dog owners across the area, Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey, hopes local animal lovers will remember that the dark nights are no excuse for not cleaning up after their four-legged friends.