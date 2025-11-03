William Dewart: Lurgan Deaf Club's 'inspirational' chairperson thanked as he steps down after four decades of service
William’s contribution to the club over 40 years was highlighted when he and committee members were invited to afternoon tea with the Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough, Alderman Stephen Moutray.
Alison Rooney, team lead at the Southern Trust Sensory Disability Team, said: “As chairperson, William inspired others with his quiet strength and kept everyone entertained with his great sense of humour.
"William took everything in his stride—organising numerous outings and events, driving the members’ bus, and helping to keep the club going through the difficult Covid times.
"William’s journey reminds us how beneficial it can be when a person with lived experience gives their time freely and generously to support their community.
"The positive contributions that William made will continue to be felt by Lurgan Deaf Club for many years to come.”