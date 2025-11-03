Lurgan Deaf Club chairperson William Dewart has been hailed as “inspirational” ahead of his retirement from the role.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

William’s contribution to the club over 40 years was highlighted when he and committee members were invited to afternoon tea with the Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough, Alderman Stephen Moutray.

Alison Rooney, team lead at the Southern Trust Sensory Disability Team, said: “As chairperson, William inspired others with his quiet strength and kept everyone entertained with his great sense of humour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

William (fourth from right) and members of the Lurgan Deaf Club committee were invited to afternoon tea with the Lord Mayor, Alderman Stephen Moutray. Photo: submitted

"William took everything in his stride—organising numerous outings and events, driving the members’ bus, and helping to keep the club going through the difficult Covid times.

"William’s journey reminds us how beneficial it can be when a person with lived experience gives their time freely and generously to support their community.

"The positive contributions that William made will continue to be felt by Lurgan Deaf Club for many years to come.”